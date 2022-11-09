TNC, Polaris, GrindSky, and more will compete in Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 grand finals

TEAMS FROM across the Asia-Pacific region will gather in Tokyo from November 11 to 13 for the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals.

This year’s event will be divided into two tournaments, featuringPUBG and Dota 2.

The total prize pool for the qualifiers and grand finals is $400,000, or around P23.2 million, while the winners of each tournament will also be awarded the coveted APAC Predator League Shield and Predator gaming gear from Acer.

The Asia Pacific Predator League provides an avenue for young talents and partners to grow the esports ecosystem and industry. Since the first edition held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, a combined total of more than 15,000 teams in the Asia Pacific region have participated in the Predator League.

Each year, fans will be treated to segments showing the different stories behind the teams from various locations, elevating the emotions and excitement for the tournament’s sought-after return to in-person competition. Esports enthusiasts can visit the official Predator League website to see the complete list of participating teams and know more about the league’s story.

For more information regarding tournament schedules and programs, follow Acer's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Matches will be broadcasted on Predator’s Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels.

Broadcasting schedule (in English, all local Japan time);

Day 1 (November 11)

11:30 a.m.: Streaming starts for opening ceremony

Dota 2: Match starts at 1pm

PUBG: Match starts at 3:45 pm

Day 2 (November 12)

Dota 2: Live streaming starts at 11:30 am and match starts at 12:00 pm

PUBG: Live streaming starts at 3:00 pm and match starts at 3:30 pm

Day 3 (November 13)

Dota 2: Live streaming starts at 4:00 pm and match starts at 4:30 pm

PUBG: Live streaming starts at 3:00 pm and match starts at 3:30 pm

Teams that will participate in Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 grand finals



Dota 2



TNC Pro Team is considered one of the pillars of Dota 2 in the Philippines. The team has vast experience in the international scene and has a string of championships to its name, including the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21.

TNC Pro Team’s Mavis, Carlo, Bok, Asta, and Krish

Polaris Esports won the Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals in a clean sweep. The team also made it to the Last Chance Qualifiers for TI11.

Polaris Esports’ lelouch-, force, eyyou, xavius, and natsumi-

Upstart GrindSky Esports proved their mettle and defeated veteran teams to reach the finals of the Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals.

GrindSky Esports’ Grimz, jwl, Akashi, Lewis, and Erice

Execration is a veteran team who reached the semi-finals of the Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals. The team has a number of good finishes to their name, including a first-place finish in the DPC SEA 2021-2022 Tour 3: Division II and a second-place finish in the BTS Pro Series Season 12: Southeast Asia.

Execration’s Palos, Bob, Abeng, Tino, and Shanks

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

ArkAngel Predator is a powerhouse team that competed in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 and was runner-up in the PUBG Challenger Rumble 2022 Season 4.

ArkAngel Predator’s MADDOG, CEEJAY18, EVLPATRICK, SilentKnight, and Nann