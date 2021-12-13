At Berlin, Acend takes first-ever world Valorant championships

TWO EMEA teams Acend and Gambit duked it out in the Grand Finals of Champions 2021 in Berlin, Germany to crown the first ever kings of VALORANT esports. Acend bested Filipino squad Team Secret and fellow Europeans Team Liquid to make it to the Finals while Gambit bested Thais X10 Crit and Latin America VCT winners KRÜ Esports to secure their slot

Acend have long been touted as a team that’s all about Jett ace Mehmet ‘cNed’ Ipek, but in this series, everyone pulled their weight as they took a 3-2 win to take the first-ever VALORANT Champions tournament.

Acend vs. Gambit Valorant Champions recap

Gambit picked Breeze as the first map of the series, a map they’ve shown high levels of comfort with throughout the tournament. Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt helped secure the early rounds in the map for Acend, but Gambit eventually showed their mettle as they went on a rampage with eight straight rounds on their defensive half of the map to take a 1-0 league.

Acend took their chances with Ascent in second map. Finnish headshot machine Santeri ‘BONECOLD’ Sassi dictated a lot of the fights against Gambit with his precise aim in the early goings of the first half.

Gambit found a few rounds in the latter part of the half to stop their bleeding, but it was too little too late. Acend rode their momentum all the way to the second half to quickly secure the equalizer in the series.

Fracture was the next map in the pool picked up by Gambit. Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin was unleashed by Gambit, and he found his rhythm as early as the pistol round, helping dominate the map for Gambit with 26 frags to lead his team to a comfortable 13-3 win.

With elimination on the line, Acend had to keep their heads cool as they went to Icebox. Fortunately, Acend secured the pistol of the first half to secure them a good early lead in the map. The one-two punch of zeek and cNed kept Acend afloat as they kept their tournament hopes alive and kicking. In the first overtime map of the series, BONECOLD and zeek came up big for Acend as they finished the overtime quickly in the penultimate map to tie things up.

The final and deciding map of the series went to Split for the two teams. This time it was Patryk ‘starxo’ Kopczyński on his battle Sage that made things happen for Acend with 20 frags and 8 assists.

Nikita ‘d3ffo’ Sudakov tried to keep Gambit in striking distance, but as the stats show Split hasn’t been very kind to his signature Jett. Acend comfortably won their defensive half and were reading the movements of Gambit well when they switched to offense. Acend secured the series, and the crown, at 3-2.

With big changes coming to the VCT next season, expect even more exciting VALORANT in the coming year with Riot just getting started on their popular FPS title.

