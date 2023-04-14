AcadArena offers scholarship programs featuring 100 Thieves' Valkyrae and Fuslie

ESPORTS AND GAMING organization AcadArena has introduced a new set of scholarship programs for student gamers in the Philippines, featuring 100 Thieves' content creators Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Leslie Ann "Fuslie" Fu. Both of them will also visit the Philippines this year for CONQuest 2023.

Aspiring applicants can view more details on AcadArena's official page.

For those who wish to avail of Valkyrae's scholarship, aspirants have until May 22 to apply. Students need to be in Senior High School (Grade 12) or in an Undergraduate College enrolled in the Philippines.

Those who successfully garnered the scholarship will earn Php 180,000 for tuition coverage.

Meanwhile, female students can avail of Fuslie's scholarship, which features the same requirements, but with only Php 135,000 of tuition coverage.

While these two scholarship programs are the biggest highlight in 2023, AcadArena also has their CONQuest Scholarship, where aspirants have until May 26 to submit their requirements.

However, if they were able to submit before April 30, these applicants can be given the chance to receive a free pass for CONQuest 2023.

And going beyond CONQuest, student gamers can still avail of AcadArena's ASA programs.

Hurry up! The clock is ticking and who knows? Maybe you might get a chance to meet these gaming icons.