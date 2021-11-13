AcadArena unveils Play-to-Grad initiative for Axie Infinity scholars

DUE TO the popularity of NFT games like Axie Infinity, AcadArena launched a Play-to-Grad program as part of their expanded list of scholarship programs.

The program is open to both senior high school and college students, age 18 years old and above with no existing Axie scholarship from other sources. A maximum of 30 students a month will be awarded, where each of them will receive benefits from AcadArena, including a 60% SLP payout.

In addition, students who partake in this program will be educated regarding the NFT and cryptocurrency market.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

AcadArena offers opportunity for students

One of the most recognizable faces in the local shoutcasting scene, Manjean Faldas, heavily supported AcadArena's scholarship program in a video that was published on the organization's official Facebook page.

"Kung meron scholarship na nag-e-exist noon, I think isa iyon sa mga kukunin ko. Ako paglabas ko kase ng school noon, laro agad eh," he mused. "So ma-e-entice talaga ako na, 'Oy! Merong scholarship para sa mga gamers and the fact na kulang yung budget ko noon, lalo na sa tuition ko eh para bang pagbubutihan ko lalo.'"

Continue reading below ↓

He added: "Nakakagulat na meron ngayon na nag-eexist so para sa new generation ngayon, I feel take niyo na yung opportunity na ito."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, AcadArena's co-chief executive officer Kevin Hoang expressed the importance of this program.

“We live in the most exciting time in the history of humanity. Technology has reached a point where millions are enabled through the internet. At Acadarena, we are super excited to launch our student Axie Infinity Scholarship and kick off Play to Graduate,” shared the Co-CEO.

He added: “We believe gaming is a force for good and we are so excited to be able to empower students to play and pay for their tuition through gaming.”

Students who are interested to register can apply at bit.ly/AAScholarships2021 every month, with the 15th of each month as the cut-off.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.