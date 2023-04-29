AcadArena launches gaming lab in National University Laguna

STUDENTS from National University in Laguna can now enjoy the benefits of gaming and esports in their campus as AcadArena establishes their esports laboratory.

The lab offers a plethora of facilities, that would enhance the students' learning and gaming experience. Inside the lounge area, students can focus on their studies, while the gaming area is where the fun begins as students can practice their skills.

The gaming facility features powerful gaming PCs and equipment, making it the ideal place to unleash the inner esports athlete. The facility can also host tournaments and events.

While NU Laguna may be the first to host AcadArena's facilities, the org hinted on their post that this wouldn't be the last as they could also tap into the potential of other schools and universities.