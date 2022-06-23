LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, Genshin Impact VAs headline CONQuest

FILIPINOS HAVE been starved of cons since the Covid-19 pandemic started in early 2020. With rising airfare prices and the weakening peso, going to a country like Japan or the US would open up a sizable void in anyone’s wallet. After all, attending an international convention in the United States would set you back at least $2,000 (around P109,000) for the flight, con tickets, and lodging alone.

Thankfully, there's CONQuest, organized by tech and esports startup AcadArena, happening this July 23 to 24 at the SMX Convention Center. Its biggest iteration yet, they're bringing some of the biggest stars of the internet to Manila.

After skipping last year because of the global pandemic, CONQuest is back stronger than ever with its star-studded cast of international and local guests. Arguably the biggest stars gracing CONQuest 2022 are Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki, Michael Reeves, and Kyedae Shymko.

CONQuest ticket prices, details

Tickets for CONQuest will go for as cheap as P450 a day .

With the Premium Pass, available at P15,000, you get access to all of their private meets as well as their panel talks all throughout the event. (This tier, though, is already sold out.)

There’s no need to fly all the way to TwitchCon or other international events to meet these larger-than-life stars because CONQuest 2022 brings a world-class con right to Philippine shores.

LilyPichu is a core member of world-famous streaming group OfflineTV, and brings a lot to the table in her streamers. She's also the voice of Genshin Impact’s Sayu. From music to voice acting to her contagiously adorable voice, LilyPichu is definitely one of the main attractions of CONQuest 2022.

LilyPichu’s boyfriend Michael Reeves is also coming to CONQuest 2022. Michael puts the fun in computer science with his zany personality and creative tech talents. Born to a Filipino mother, Michael is actually half-Pinoy, so this is a homecoming of sorts for him.

Kyedae Shymko rose to stardom shortly after she started streaming. While many people initially got to know her because of her relationship with VALORANT superstar Tyson ‘Tenz’ Ngo, Kyedae has shown her versatile pool of talents.

They aren’t the only stars flying to the Philippines in July. CONQuest is also bringing in several Filipino Genshin Impact voice actors that include Anne Yatco (Raiden Shogun), Ratana (Yae Miko), and Christian Banas (Thoma). Hoyoverse’s Genshin Impact enjoys a large Filipino player base and rightfully so because the game is a gacha masterpiece that anyone can enjoy.

Along with these international guests on top of a variety of events and booths throughout the huge 13,000 square meters of convention space at the SMX. There’s also going to be a Cosplay Contest, Tech and Gaming Expo, and Crafters Quarters. If you love the geek culture, there’s surely something for you at CONQuest 2022.

Tickets are available here.

