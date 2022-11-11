Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    AcadArena, RENEJAY offer P30K scholarship for student gamers

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    IF YOU'RE a Mobile Legends student gamer looking for financial aid, you may want to take a look at a scholarship program on offer from esports organization AcadArena and Nexplay EVOS pro player Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse.

    The announcements were made on RENEJAY's Facebook page.

    The application period lasts from November 3 until the end of month and the announcement of the awardee will happen on December 15. The awardee will receive a grant of P30,000.

      How to apply for RENEJAY scholarship

      For students who are interested to avail of the scholarship, there are requirements that need to be met.

      Given AcadArena's advocacy, it is important that the applicant could show that they can balance both academics and gaming, so they'll need to take a look at a screenshot or a copy of a student's most recent grades.

      Also, the applicant must be a SHS (Grade 12) to Undergraduate College student enrolled in the Philippines.

      Interested applicants can try their luck on AcadArena's official website.

      This isn't the only time that AcadArena has offered a scholarship program in cooperation with an esports/gaming talent. They have also done the same for other games featuring Talon Esports and Razzie Binx.

