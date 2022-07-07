Pokemon Unite Philippine Open will dish out a P1 million prize pool

THE LOCAL Pokemon Unite esports scene just got a shot in the arm with a new tournament that packs a hefty P1 million prize pool.

Globe, which is hosting the event on its Gamer Grounds platform, said in its announcement post that it is “the first ever Philippine edition of [the] Pokemon Unite tournament.”

The tournament is officially sponsored by The Pokemon Company.

Here's the breakdown of the P1 million pot. First place will get a lion’s share at P500,000, with the second and third placers getting P250,000 and P100,000 respectively. Fourth gets P50,000, while fifth to eighth split the rest at P25,000 each.

The qualifiers will run for eight days, starting July 27 and going all the way to August 3. Teams can register for each of the eight qualifying days here.

Pokemon Unite Championship Series currently ongoing abroad

Internationally, the MOBA — a soccer/basketball-inspired take on the genre, starring monsters from the 26-year-old franchise — is currently running the 2022 Pokemon Unite Championship Series. Regional championships just wrapped up last June (two of them in Korea and Japan). London will host the world championships, which will feature a $500,000 (around P27.9 million) prize pool.

