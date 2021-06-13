Abed and Kuku set to clash as EG, T1 face off in lower bracket finals

PINOY Dota 2 player Abed “Abed” Yusop will face off against countrymen Carlo “Kuku” Palad and Karl “Karl” Baldovino to see who will square up against PSG. LGD in the WePlay AniMajor grand finals.

Abed and North American team Evil Geniuses dispatched both Europe’s Team Nigma, 2-0, and China’s Vici Gaming, 2-1, to reach the lower bracket finals.

EG almost did not move forward in the Kyiv major, losing a 36-minute Game 1. But it was Abed on his Templar Assassin in Game 2 that carried EG back with an even quicker 24-minute victory.

Abed would finish game two with a 10/1/10 KDA.

Despite going a full 52-minutes, the decider saw EG fully in control. Abed once again had his game face, on his Puck going 9/1/14, while EG’s carry Arteezy ended with a 9/2/9 KDA. EG would finish the game with a whopping 50k net worth lead over the Chinese team.

It was a different story for T1, who were dropped to the lower bracket by China’s PSG.LGD, 2-1.

The Chinese team completely outplayed T1 in Game 1, grabbing 32 kills to the Southeast Asian squad’s 8, and ending the game in 32 minutes with a massive 20k gold lead.

T1 managed to even the series in Game 2, with Karl’s Puck netting a 12/3/20 KDA while Thai carry 23savage finished with a 9/4/16 KDA on his Monkey King.

Game 3 was a repeat of the first faceoff as LGD closed out T1 with a 35-minute victory, ending the series with a 34k gold lead.

EG and T1 will face off tonight around 9 p.m., Manila time. The winner will move on to face PSG. LGD in the Grand Finals.

