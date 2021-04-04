Abed, Evil Geniuses settle for second as Invictus turns tables in Singapore finals

THE EG CURSE has struck again, as Invictus Gaming reverse sweeps Evil Geniuses, 3-2, to win the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

The Chinese DPC first placer has earned themselves $200,000 (more than P9 million) and 500 DPC points.

It was a tough first two games for the Chinese squad as Evil Geniuses looked dominant in Games 1 and 2. The North American team's Pinoy midlaner Abed ‘Abed’ Yusop’s Storm Spirit danced nimbly around the map, netting himself a 9/0/10 KDA in Game 1 and 6/3/13 in Game 2.

Game 3 looked like it was going to the North Americans, but efficient farming from the Chinese carry Sven and crucial mistakes from Abed’s Storm and Arteezy’s Razor gave the team a way back in the game.

As the game played on, IG managed to get crucial items that gave them an edge over the mid-game centric line-up of EG.

The IG would push high ground around the 50-minute mark, while another mis-engagement from the North Americans would allow the Chinese to take barracks and the game at the 56-minute mark.

Game 4 was a complete turnaround scenario for the Chinese as they abandoned their previous passive plays from the first three games and took the game to the NA squad. EG didn’t have any room to restabilize themselves, tapping out at the 40-minute mark with a 20k gold disadvantage.

The decider saw EG taking great early game pick-offs with their Storm Spirit, Tusk, and Life Stealer combo. Unfortunately, the top North American squad failed to stop the carry Spectre, who ended the game with 14/0/18 record.

Adding to the Evil Geniuses’ misfortunes were the great counter initiations from the Chinese, who managed to punish every single initiation of EG, amassing a 25k gold lead in the 43-minute game.

Abed and Evil Geniuses would finish the tournament in second place, still netting themselves $100,000 (more than P4.8 million) and 450 DPC points.

With just two Majors for the season, IG and EG may just have earned themselves their spots for The International as the two teams stand atop the DPC ladder with 1000 and 950 points respectively.