A possible maphack? Just ML apologizes and clarifies said incident

JUST ML, one of the most popular amateur MLBB tournaments in the Philippines recently experienced an issue centered on the match between XIA Esports and Archives.

During the broadcast MLBB content creator and Hall of Legends inductee, Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio, expressed some of his concerns which revealed an alleged maphack incident that took place.

"Check niyo nga po yung mga cellphone ng XIA, nag-message sa akin si Pauloxpert, ipinakita sa akin na video maphack e. Tapos chineck ko, probable naman po."

"Pero not 100% confirmed, pa-check po yung cellphone nila...Sa 2nd game po, nasa bush si Bea(trix) tapos umamba yung Julian doon, tapos and reaction niya ulti kaagad, alam niya na nandoon."

It turned out Dogie wasn't aware that he was on air while he issued his complaint.

"I want to apologize to XIA esports! Hindi ko akalain na naka-on air yung paghingi ko ng tech issue sa game. Just ML ayusin niyo naman," said Dogie on his personal Facebook page.

The observations

Due to the public nature of Dogie's rant, Jian "Pauloxpert" Munsayac, the one responsible for messaging Dogie regarding the potential maphack incident, was forced to clarify things on his personal Facebook page.

"Sabi ko lang suspiscious and worth investigating. Hindi ko po sinasabi na 100% nag ma-maphack. Hindi po ako diyos para malaman kung nagha-hack or hindi talaga ang isang tao. It could either be incredible game sense or hacks."

"No offense to Boss D and XIA. These are just all based on my observations. I don't want to cause any drama. Thanks," said the former BTR coach.

Pauloxpert's post suddenly led to XIA Esports' team owner to respond saying: "Send ko sayo flicker bush ng isang team? Kung paano sila mag-check ng bush. Iri-risk yung flicker. Baka hindi mo alam naka iOS mga yan o baka hindi mo din alam na walang MP (maphack) diyan?"

In response, Pauloxpert further clarified his point saying: "Sa tagal-tagal ko sa ML Scene, it doesn't matter kung iOS or Android po yan. Like I said, it's worth investigating and suspiscious lang naman. Sana po di kayo ma offend. I'm just stating what I saw."

With the issue spreading like wildfire, soon other personalities have expressed their sentiments.

Case closed

Bren Esports' Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro explained in detail if this was a potential maphack.

"Ano maphack dito? Two down sa side ng Archive, no Lord contest (obviously) Beatrix seen clearing mid at around 10:30 moving towards the top lane. I’ve seen far more extreme map instinct/awareness."

Then he went on saying that Dogie's complaint should have been a private matter.

"Reporting a possible issue is within Archives' rights. The only issue here is that yung Archive complaint shouldn’t have been broadcasted live. XIA's reaction was also warranted as they have been accused of cheating, LIVE."

In the end Duckeyyy concluded stating: "No maphack to see here. Case closed. Next!"

With things going out of hand, Just ML posted about the incident.

Just ML issues an apology

They first apologized regarding the controversial on air rant from Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio.

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the recent technical issues that some of you may have experienced while on air. We understand that the role of our technical staff is critical in ensuring the smooth functioning of our systems, and we have thoroughly assessed the situation to determine the root causes of these shortcomings."

Then when talking about the XIA Esports probable maphack, they concluded: "We also checked XIA Esports Players' and found nothing suspicious."

In the end they promised to learn from this incident.

"We are taking immediate action to address the underlying issues and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."