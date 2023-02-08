A new dawn for Nexplay as the team forges partnership with Minana for S11

SETSUNA 'Ako Si Dogie' Ignacio's plan where Nexplay will undergo a total reboot has finally been fulfilled as the team announced their Season 11 roster.

The speculations from the community that MINANA esports will end up with the Neon Tigers has now been a reality.

MINANA’s mainstays namely, Bien "BoyetDR" Chumecera, Danver "DingDR" Canja, Borris "BruskoDR" James Parro, Dominic "DomengDR" Delmundo, and Christian "GoyongDR" Martinez will appear for Nexplay in Season 11.

Meanwhile, the lone veteran of the team Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon will now lead a new cast of aspiring legends. YellyHaze has been a part of Nexplay since Season 8.

Coaching this team is none other than Joshua Alfaro and Jayson Navarro Casidsid

Will MINANA rattle the scene?

Looking back at the MPL archives, there have been newcomers who shook the scene.

Onic PH in season 4 is a prime example of this as the V33Wise-led squad managed to change the scene.

Then there’s Work Auster Force who made a statement in Season 7.

However, given that Nexplay is an org that is good at scouting talent, but isn’t renowned in developing them, it would be interesting to see how MINANA will perform in Season 11.

A closer look at MINANA’s performances in the Sibol qualifiers could hint that the team has yet to grasp the prowess and skill level of the MPL stage, will they be ready for Season 11?