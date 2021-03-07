7 important questions about MPL-PH Season 7

AS teams and casters gear up for battle, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League — Philippines Season 7 is riddled with questions. The answers to these questions will certainly define the storylines for the looming series.

Before the start of the season, let's crack open these important queries!

How will the rookies fare against the invitees?

We use the term "rookie" here with reservations. Laus Playbook Esports and Work Auster Force might be new to MPL, but their players tell a different story.

Laus, for instance, is packed with experienced leaders. Yakou is part of the Cignal Ultra championship squad that hindered the Aether Main x Bren Esports from claiming the season two title.





With him is Panda, the coach that helped secure not only ArkAngel's season three victory with his take on Indonesia's objective-based playstyle, but also SIBOL's gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games.

Work Auster Force, on the other hand, while lacking in championship-caliber members, is apparently emitting a super-rookie aura. MPL-PH talent Renmar even likened them to Onic PH, the team who went as close as being one game away from claiming the championship title in their debut run if not for the iconic Arrival play by the then-Sunsparks Tank, Rafflesia.

Considering the potential of this season's qualified teams, a better version of this question might be: how will the invitees fare against the rookies?

Who will stand out in the Battle of the Brains?

Local community figure Nico Enzon brought this narrative up by naming the coaches, analysts, drafters, and support staff for each team this season.

He noted how star-studded the list was. There was Aura's Dale, one-half of SIBOL’s coaching staff. Laus' Panda, whose aforementioned accomplishments are undoubtedly impressive. Onic's Ryo, who was also an integral part in ArkAngel's success. Omega's Ynot?, a Dota legend turned MLBB pro. Execration's Pakbet, with that impressive player resume. Blacklist's Bon, recognized for his drafting genius. Bren's Duckeeey, who no longer needs an introduction.

Last season, we were treated to the insanity of the Diggie strategy, a mid-season Project NEXT update, unique takes on rotations, and the introduction of the experience and gold lanes. Now that the roles are stabilized and the playoff format has been reverted to double-elimination, finding out who among the list of experts will standout, and what they’ll pull out of their minds to do so, is nothing short of exciting.

Will Aura PH redeem themselves?

Last season was rough for threepeat aspirant Aura PH. The roster that made history as the league’s first-ever two-time champions succumbed to a first-round playoff exit.

Gone too are two of their pillars, KielVJ and Renzio, who were traded for Bennyqt and Lord Hadess. The off-season decision was so questionable that we really have to ask: Will the addition of former Execration and Cignal Ultra members fill the gap left by the young gun acknowledged as one of the best junglers in the league and the ever-reliable sixth-man?





While the potential of their main roster has yet to be proven, Aura PH’s coaching staff, meanwhile, just got extra firepower with the addition of Dale from Smart Omega. Together with coach Arcadia and Rafflesia’s in-game leadership, Aura PH will be on a quest for redemption this season.

What’s Onic PH without V33Wise?

The departure of OhMyV33nus and Wise from Onic PH for Blacklist International was probably the biggest trade that happened in the off-season.

For Blacklist International, the acquisition was completely beneficial. Their knack for theory-crafting, thanks to Bon and DEX STAR, suits OhMyV33nus approaches the game. Onic PH, on the other hand, might need to get some soul-searching done before they could benefit from the exchange.





Onic PH's identity, as a brand and as a competitive unit, was anchored to OhMyV33nus. The Queen led this stack from their Dream High-era to being a back-to-back grand finalist in their first two seasons.

With the face of the team gone, Onic PH’s main mission this season is no longer to exact vengeance on their rival Aura PH. On top of their pursuit for a title that already slipped from their grasp twice, the team is also expected to rediscover themselves with Hate, Kairi, and sixth-man Markyyyyy joining the fray.

Can Nexplay Esports sustain the hype?

As lofty as their hype was before their debut, Nexplay Esports ended their first MPL-PH season with an early 5th-8th place exit. The social media darlings also failed to disprove Duckeeey's claim that Bren Esports will walk away with a flawless victory in their best-of-five playoff meeting.

Insulted fans were quick to dismiss the revered coach's fearless forecast, at least before the drubbing actually happened, as mere trash talking. But perhaps Duckeeey, of course, already recognized that most of NXP's players, barring Yawi and Renejay, have already reached their mechanical ceilings.

Entering the seventh season, however, the Akosi Dogie-led team seemed to have acted upon the world championship-winning coach's insight. They spent the maximum trade allowance allowed to retain a team’s eligibility for a direct invite to change half of their roster — booting Jimnest, Mb, and Chester out for Exort, LanCey, and Jeymz.

After the humbling season, though, will these changes be enough to retain Nexplay Esports’ relevance?

Will Execration be able to finally #GiveBillyATrophy?

Of all the notable names in the league that are still actively competing since its inaugural season almost three years ago, Z4pnu is the only player left without a championship title.

It’s the longest-running narrative whenever Execration comes in as a subject. In fact, their fans seemed to have already given up on the possibility and started accepting that perhaps Z4pnu’s career is a Charles Barkley or a Karl Malone — Hall of Famer-level, never won a ring.





Frankly, though, Z4pnu is more of a Carmelo Anthony — talented, often portrayed as a washed-up player who nevertheless still has time, albeit running out, to win some rings.

But Billy’s chances this season are definitely far better than Melo’s, especially now that he’s got some help from an All-Star jungler, a trusty experience laner, and a fresh gold laner.

Execration has traded Hate, S4gitnu, and Bennyqt out for Kelra, as well as two time-time champions KielVJ and Renzio. With Ch4knu and E2MAX filling in the tank and support roles, respectively, will the team be able to put Z4pnu’s title drought to an end?

Is there anyone who can make Bren Esports bleed?

The most obvious question... yet probably the hardest to answer.

Before anyone appeals the need to ask whether Bren Esports should be pressured or not to enter the season, let us remind you that it’s just two months ago when they proved that nobody else in the entire world is better than them in the Land of Dawn. And that wasn’t before they also made it clear that not even NXP Solid, or Onic PH, or Smart Omega can stop them from being the best in the Philippines.

The pressure lies not on the one who sits on the throne, but on the ones who seek to dethrone them. Now, this begs the question: Throughout their crusade of defending the championship title, will there be anyone who can make Bren Esports bleed?