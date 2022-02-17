6 underrated Steam games that are worth exploring

EVERYONE talks about the Triple-A games. The Witchers, the Mass Effects, the Uncharteds, and the Final Fantasies. But not everyone talks about the small gems that come from the dev team with less than ten people. These gems may be hard to find but they aren’t any less worth your time. So we’ll tell you about some of these games available on Steam that aren’t in the spotlight but are masterpieces in their own right.

Euro Truck Simulator 2



Amidst the hustle and bustle of the real world, sometimes you want to play a game that’s just the definition of relaxing. Enter Euro Truck Simulator 2. This game allows you to drive all over Europe in a truck. Even if you aren’t a fan of trucks, (no, Optimus Prime doesn’t count) Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a treat. A road trip in this game can take you from the busy streets of London to the seaside towns of France. Drive long enough you can even make it to the freezing tundras of Russia.

Get in the driver seat, blast your favorite music, and hit the open road. We promise it's cathartic.

Disco Elysium



Disco Elysium was a cult classic when it was released in 2019. It was so good that the developers released the game again (with a slew of improvements) with Disco Elysium: Final Cut last year.

The game is a unique type of RPG that puts you in the shoes of a drunk detective who is now suffering from amnesia after the events of the previous night. The game does not feature traditional combat but it involves a constant contest of wits between the player and the detective’s psyche. Molding the detective into what you need is key as you try to interact with other people as you look for answers to push the story forward.

?-雪 Warm Snow

Last year everyone talked about how Hades was one of the best roguelites ever made, and how it was such a great look into the ever popular Greek mythology. Warm Snow is a brand new roguelite that is already getting praises despite being very similar to Hades.

In Warm Snow, you play as a warrior named Bi-An who wields six blades in battle and a smorgasbord of different abilities. Bi-An seeks revenge against the Five Great Clans. With randomly generated bosses and a very customizable skill tree, Bi-An offers a lot of freedom and variety in this memorable adventure based around Chinese mythology.

Battle Brothers



Battle Brothers is a game where you manage a mercenary company in a low-fantasy medieval world.

This turn-based strategy game features gratifying combat and deep economy management. Mercenaries in your company can easily get injured or flat out get decapitated in any battle. With permanent death, the contracts to fight against the undead, orcs, goblins, and even the ruling noble houses of the world are never easy because the battle-hardened men you’ve been training for months might just get a knife to the throat or become zombie food.

You may call your men your brothers, but in this game you should never get attached as you try to become the best mercenary company in the world.

Crusader Kings III



Paradox Interactive’s Crusader Kings is probably the most niche game on this list. Crusader Kings 3 allows you to become a ruler in the medieval ages.

You can choose to become one of the vengeful sons of Ragnarr Lothbrokk in their quest to claim England for the vikings. You can choose to lead the Byzantine Empire and lead them to a brighter future. You can even try to form the early Pagan Kingdom in Bhurma and even try to reform one of the early forms of Buddhism. The entire (medieval) world is yours to command.

The stories don’t end with them though, as your rulers will die of old age or be slain in combat so you will need to continue the game as your chosen heirs. The game is incredibly dense and can be difficult to learn but if you give it a chance it could easily become one of your favorites. Crusader Kings 3 is a masterpiece and its a terrific medieval sandbox that spans from Europe to Africa and parts of Asia.

Dark Deity





Dark Deity is an homage to the popular Fire Emblem series from Nintendo. One look from the art style, and you can easily see the inspirations from the older Fire Emblem games.

Dark Deity puts you in the middle of war-torn Terrazael as a fresh graduate from the continent’s prestigious military academy. Much like Fire Emblem, the Random Number Generator (RNG) is a huge part of Dark Deity from combat to your character’s growth. With a huge roster of characters to recruit from and a wide variety of classes to min-max, Dark Deity is a strategy game that’s sure to tickle your tactical fancy.

