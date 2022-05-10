LIST: All the teams competing in 2nd stage of Valorant's VCT Challengers APAC

FOLLOWING some incredible performances from APAC teams during Stage 1 tournaments, the VCT Challengers APAC Stage 2 main events will get underway. Eight of the top teams in each market will compete through May for a chance to enter the VCT Challengers APAC Stage 2 Playoffs in June.
The list of qualified teams for VCT Challengers Stage 2 APAC
Eight teams from Southeast Asia — the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore/Malaysia, and Taiwan/Hong Kong — have qualified to participate in the VCT Challengers Stage 2.
Thanks to their top performances on the local level during Stage 1, four of these teams per market were given direct invitations to VCT Challengers APAC Stage 2.
The next four teams will duke it out through Open Qualifier events that wrapped up in April.
Here are the qualified teams.
Philippines
Direct Invites: NAOS Esports, South Built Esports, Action PH, Oasis Gaming
Open Qualifier: Bren Esports, RRQ, Team Secret, Alpha Esports Pro
Thailand
Direct Invites: XERXIA, MiTH, Fullsense, NKT
Open Qualifier: Purple Mood Esport, X10 CRIT, FW ESPORTS, Sharper Esport
Indonesia
Direct Invites: BOOM ESPORTS, Persija Esports, ONIC G, Alter Ego Esports
Open Qualifier: Bigetron Arctic, Dewa United, ARF TEAM (former name: Babi Guling), Hike Digital
Vietnam
Direct Invites: Cerberus Esports, Fancy United Esports, Big BAAM, Unbeaten Esports
Open Qualifier: Ronin, Victory, Nghiện Thêm Lần Nữa, Brave Wolves
Singapore/Malaysia
Direct Invites: Paper Rex, Bleed Esports, Laze (former name: Huat Zai), Galaxy Esports
Open Qualifier: OGB, Todak, KPMOONIIBLM9, Blitz Esports
Taiwan/Hong Kong
Direct Invites: Oblivion Force, Griffin Esports, IVAN (former name: I Need Money), K7 Esports (former name: LP33)
Open Qualifier: Ghetto Artist, Only One Word, Giant Submarine, Traitors
How the VCT Challengers APAC Stage 2 will play out
The main event tournaments are structured in two stages.
The eight teams in each market will begin by going through a series of single round robin matches where two teams will be eliminated.
The remaining six teams will then fight through a series of double elimination brackets. Then, depending on which market they come from, the top teams will be assigned a select number of slots at the upcoming Challengers APAC Stage 2 Playoffs in June.
The Challengers APAC Stage 2 Playoffs give the region’s top teams a chance to be invited to Masters 2, VCT’s 2nd and final global tournament of the year!
Slot allocation for the playoffs
Regional allocations for the upcoming Challengers APAC Stage 2 Playoffs in June are split across a 20-team competitive format. Seeds are determined by the size of the competitive playbase in each region. Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore/Malaysia get three seeds each, Taiwan/Hong Kong and South Asia have two, while Oceania gets one.
