11 Filipinos set to take part in first Dota 2 Major of new DPC

ELEVEN Filipinos, coming from four different squads, will see action in the first Major of the 2021-2022 DPC season, the ESL One Stockholm 2022

These eleven players will join the 14 squads vying for the massive $500,000 (more than P26 million) prize pool, as well as a crucial 3350 DPC Points. The squads will first see action in the groups stages, with Pinoys well represented in both groups A and B.

Matches start tomorrow May 12.

For many of these Pinoys, it was crunch time for several players as visa issues delayed their flights to the very last minute. Squads took to social media to air their frustration and experience in getting their visas, with some lining up for hours in various agencies just to get the necessary documents to play in the major.

Group A

Boom Esports’ Skem, Tims, Yopaj

Boom Esports has been on a roll since the first tour, winning the regional finals and finishing the second tour second after losing to Fnatic in the tie-breakers. Pinoys in the squad include captain Andrei “Skem” Ong, roaming support Timothy “Tims” Randrup, and star mid-laner Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer.

Captain Skem was among the Pinoys who encountered visa issues up to the final minute. With the delayed visas, the squad will only leave for Stockholm tonight, May 11, a day before the start of groups.

T1’s Kuku, Gabbi, and Karl

T1 was the last Southeast Asian squad to book their spot in the Major. The squad’s Pinoy players include captain Carlos “Kuku” Palad, carry Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte Santos, and mid-laner Karl “Karl” Baldovino.

The squad became SEA’s last representative after beating all-Pinoy squad Polaris Esports in a tie-breaker at the end of the second tour.

Evil Geniuses' Abed

The last Pinoy slotted in Group A is Evil Geniuses' mid-laner Abed “Abed” Yusop. Abed and company had a resurgence in Tour 2, becoming the North American DPC’s top seed after a disappointing third place finish during Tour 1.

Group B

Fnatic’s DJ, Raven, Armel, Jaunuel

The top seed from Southeast Asia, Fnatic is composed of Pinoys supports Djardel “DJ” Mampusti, Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla, carry Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto, and midlaner Armel “Armel” Tabios, and captained by Thai offlaner Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong.

The squad earned the top seed after taking revenge against Boom Esports during tie-breakers. They were dominant during the second DPC, only losing against Boom Esports during the regular games.

Support Jaunuel was also one of the Pinoy Dota 2 players who suffered visa difficulties. According to a tweet, he will leave for Sweden tonight.

