Pinoy group in world dance tilt ahead of hip hop debut in Paris Olympics

A Filipino entry is set to compete in the 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship slated at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix.

The dance group Legit Status led by Maria Angela Campo "Gela" Atayde earned the right to represent the country along with two other teams in the July 30 to August 6 event following a runner up finish in the 2023 Hip Hop International Nationals held last May at the Metropolitan Theater.

Actress Gela Atayde leads Legit Status

The Hip Hop culture has been gaining a lot of attention lately especially after Breaking makes its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

Legit Status will be dancing competitively against 100 foreign-plus teams in the Megacrew division, which is composed of 15 minimum and 40 maximum members.

More than 4,000 dancers are expected to see action from countries such as the US, Canadaa, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Mexico.

“As of now we practice five times a week but as the competition gets closer and as our fundraising concert gets closer, we are transitioning to everyday training,” said Gela, youngest sister of actor and Quezon City first district Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde,

“It is an honor to be able to represent the country in this competition. This has been a dream of mine since the start of my dancing career. This competition is a big deal to a lot of dancers around the world and it’s something we really look forward to every year both as a competitor and audience.”

A large number of people is involved in the training and preparation of the group that include director and coach Vimi Rivera, his wife coach Shayna Young Rivera, senior choreographers Judd de los Reyes, Erik Cruz, Tank Bautista, Jigoro Grasasin, Dune Mondejar, Jesse Rafael, Francis Del Mundo, Emerson Marte, Keith De Guzman, Sebastian Mangrobang, and Paul Pavlos.

“In total, we are more than a hundred already but the competing members are 40,” added Gela, a third-year AB Communication Arts student at De La Salle University who is also under contract with Star Magic.

“The senior choreographers help in putting the whole piece together through collaborating with the different styles they specialize in.”

The 21-year-old dance leader counts brother Arjo as the one who inspired her to dance, while crediting several people such as former coaches Von and Chinky Asilo in her former dance team, Poveda Enciende, for raising her to be the dancer she is today.

“All the values they have taught me from when I was 13 years old up until I was 18 have brought me here. They are definitely the two people that keep me going. Aside from them, my family and friends who continuously support me. They are my motivations,” said the daughter of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde.

Gela isn’t a newbie in the international hip hop street dance competition scene. She was a champion in the 2017 Dance Worlds, and a bronze medalist in the International Cheer Union both in Orlando, Florida.

She was also a champion locally in Beacon Dance Competition and at the Chosen Ground 15 in 2019.

The Legit Status is expected to fly to the United States this late July.