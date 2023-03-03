Dream come true: Victorious teen MTB rider wears medal to sleep

TEEN MTB rider John Andre Aguja was so happy after winning in the UCI-sanctioned Thailand MTB Cup 1 in Pitchit Province that he wore his gold medal to sleep.

"Gusto ko pong i-feel nang husto yung panalo. Literal ko pong sinama sa pagtulog 'yung medal ko,” said the young pride of Iriga City, who is also the reigning National 16-18 MTB champion.

"First time ko po kasing lumabas ng bansa tapos first international tournament ko, champion na ako. Ang sarap po sa pakiramdam,” he added.

Pitted against national riders from Kazakhstan and Singapore, Aguja registered the fastest clocking of 1:11.06 in the four-lap race - two seconds ahead of Go for Gold teammate Gart Gaerlan.

As part of Go for Gold’s grassroots and talent discovery program, Aguja will next test his skills in the coming Thailand National Open where he and Gaerlan are slated to compete in the 16-18 years bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Go for Gold founder Jeremy Randell Go is proud of what his young riders have achieved.

"These guys are proof that Filipinos can compete and excel internationally. Who would have thought that last year they were just mere dreamers. Now, they have conquered a bigger stage,” said Go.

Meanwhile, Go for Gold riders Dave Montemayor, Dhave Roa and James Carl Del Rosario made it to the Top 10 of the Men’s Under-23 race, while national rider Mark Louwel Valderama came in a far 21st.

Another Filipino, Nicole Quinones, finished ninth in the Women’s Under-23 category.