Two-day Philippine trials for road cycling set in Clark

COMPETITIVE cycling completes its 1-2 punch against the pandemic with the staging of the PhilCycling National Trials for Road on July 10 and 11 at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga.

After the successful staging of the National Mountain Bike Trials in Danao City in June 11, it’s the turn of the road cyclists to get into action, thanks to the collaboration among PhilCycling, Standard Insurance, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Bases Conversion Development Authority and the Clark Development Corp.

“Competitive cycling’s been out for more than one and a half years now, but we’re back to racing, thanks to the private sector support and the government’s endearing effort to beat the pandemic through sports,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

PhilCycling secured the approval of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Central Luzon (Region 3) Regional Task Force, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Philippine National Police, Province of Pampanga and the Department of Tourism for the races that will be staged in a bubble environment.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Men's and Women's Individual Time Trial and Criterium are set on July 10 and Road race on July 11. All participants—cyclists, race officials, staff, among others—were subjected to at least one RT-PCR and Antigen tests as prescribed by the health protocols set by POC Medical Director Dr. Jose Raul Canlas.

The return of road cycling drew support from Go for Gold, Chooks-to-Go, GAC Motor (official mobility partner), Gatorade (official sports drink), Versa (communications partner), 7-Eleven, Le Tour de Filipinas, 7-Eleven, UBE Express Inc., Powerade, Wilkins, Coca-Cola, Shimano, Bike-X and MadCrank.

Race officials, organizers and staff will be billeted at the Quest Hotel Plus Conference Center, while cyclists will return to their homes right after the awarding ceremonies for their events.

The Clark Parade Grounds is the main (start-finish) finish venue. The ITT races are set at 24.6 km for the men and 18 km for the women, the criterium will be over a 2.3-km circuit at the Clark Parade Grounds while the road races will be on a 24.6-km loop (six laps for the men and four laps for the women).

