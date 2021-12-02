Three Pinoys with decent showing through two stages of Tour De Thailand

AIDAN James Mendoza, Marcelo Felipe, and Dominic Perez have been the top-performing Filipino cyclists thus far following Stage Two of the Tour of Thailand 2021 on Thursday.

Mendoza and Felipe finished sixth and eighth respectively in the first stage, a 145-kilometer route from Hat Yai Park to Phatthalung, with identical clockings of three hours, four minutes, and eight seconds on Wednesday.

Perez, on the other hand, placed 10th in Stage Two, the longest of the tour with a 228-kilometer route from Phatthalung to Songkhla to Phatthalung, with a time of 5:19.08 on Thursday.

Mendoza, a rider of Go-For-Gold Philippines, is at 14th in the general classification with a time of 8:23:16, followed by Felipe, a member of the 7-Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines, at 20th with a similar clocking.

Perez, a Go-for-Gold rider, climbed from 72nd to 46th in the general classification following the top 10 finish in Stage Two with 8:23:23.

Arjay Peralta is in 30th while Rench Michael Bondoc is in 37th in the GC.

Twelve Filipino riders from the two continental teams are competing in the Tour of Thailand, the third most behind Thailand and Malaysia. The prestigious UCI 2.1 event also drew entries from France, Great Britain, Germany, and the United States.

