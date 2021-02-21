Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cycling

    Tribute ride held in honor of late Ronda Pilipinas chairman

    3 hours ago

    RONDA Pilipinas held a tribute ride that started and ended at the Tarlac Recreational Park in San Jose on Sunday for its late chairman Moe Chulani.

    Dubbed “A MeMOErial Ride, A Ride for Moe,” the parade was led by Chulani’s brother Ravinder, Ronda co-founder Dino Araneta and former champions Jan Paul Morales, Ronald Oranza and George Oconer.

    Approved by both the Inter-Agency Task Force and the local government of Tarlac, the tribute ride had riders from Navy-Standard Insurance, 7-Eleven, Go for Gold, Army-Bicycology, Tarlac, Placido Valdez’s developmental team and executive friends.

    “This is for Moe,” said Ronda project director Bernadette Guerrero.

    Under Chulani’s leadership, Ronda has staged a total of 10 multi-stage races starting in 2011 that featured some of the best cyclists in the country.

    No races are being held this year due to the pandemic, but organizers hope to hold qualifying events late this year for the main race set February next year.

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com.
