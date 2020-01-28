Over 2500 cyclists expected to participate in PruRide PH 2020

OVER 2500 cyclists are expected to vie for honors in 10 categories in the PRURide PH in March in Clark and Bataan.

The three-day event opening on March 11 is a Union Cycliste Internationale-sanctioned event rated as a 2.2 stage race.

Seeing action are 13 international teams and five local squads. The lineup will be finalized on Feb. 10.

More than P2 million in cash prizes will be at stake in the first UCI-sanctioned race in the Philippines this year.

“We are excited to launch PRURide PH 2020 after the success of our first three editions,” said Pru Life UK senior vice president and chief customer marketing officer Allan Tumbaga in Tuesday’s PSA Forum at Amelie Hotel Manila.

Also gracing the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Braska Restaurant, Amelie Hotel Manila and PAGCOR was race director Ian Alacar.

Stage 1 at Clark will cover 120 kms on a 30 km loop, Stage 2 is set in Mt. Samat in Bataan and Stage 3 on a 15 km loop inside Clark.

Continue reading below ↓

“We aim to offer the best PRURide PH yet to professional and recreational cyclists from the Philippines and Asia,” added Tumbaga.

Among the celebrity ambassadors of PRURide PH are Gretchen Ho, Kim Atienza and Zoren Legaspi.