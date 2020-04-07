Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Olympian cyclist Domingo 'Coach Waray' Villanueva dies aged 55

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago

    TWO time cycling Olympian Domingo Villanueva passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack.

    He was 55.

    His daughter Isack Villanueva posted about the death of the former cycling standout on her Facebook page.

    Villanueva represented the country in the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Atlanta Olympics.

    He also won two gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games as part of the men’s road race and individual time trial and a member of the men’s national team that competed in the 1996 Marlboro Tour.

    Referred to as ‘Coach Waray,’ he later had a coaching stint with the national cycling team.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
