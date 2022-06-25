Nichol Pareja, Jonel Carcueva top men’s race in road nationals

NICHOL Pareja topped the elite class and Jonel Carcueva ruled the Under 23 category of the men’s road race of the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2022 on Friday.

Pareja finished the 137-kilometer race that started and finished at the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay in three hours, 19 minutes and 54 seconds.

Marcelo Felipe, Pareja’s riding for 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines teammate, placed second followed by Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance’s Jhon Mark Camingao.

Carcueva, riding for Scratch It!, was fifth overall, taking the top spot in the Under 23 in in 3:20:11.401, almost 50 seconds ahead of Jericho Jay Lucero of Go for Gold. Rench Michael Bondoc placed third.

The race featured 123 riders — 79 in the elite class.

