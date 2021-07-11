Mark Galedo tops ITT in national road cycling trials

MARK John Lexer Galedo showed no sign of slowing down and Kate Jasmine Velasco provided a peek of the future in the PhilCycling National Trials for Road on Saturday at the Clark Freeport Zone.

The 35-year-old Galedo was in his best in the men’s individual time trial (ITT), winning the gold medal in 32 minutes and 2.2 seconds over the 24.60-km course that started and finished at the Clark Parade Grounds.

Velasco made the Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance team proud with her gold medal-clinching ride in women’s ITT, ruling the 17.1-km race in 27:52.814.

The 21-year-old Velasco beat teammate Marianne Dacumos, who finished 22.187 seconds behind for the silver medal and Maura Delos Reyes settled for third with 28:35.452.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Navyman Jhon Mark Camingao (32:28.0) clinched silver and Joey delos Reyes (33:00.3) bagged the men’s ITT bronze.

Galedo, riding for 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines and gold medalist in the Myanmar 2013 Southeast Asian Games missed a golden double after overshooting a sharp right-hand bend in the men’s criterium raced at the 2-3-km perimeter of the Clark Parade Grounds in the afternoon.

Go For Gold’s Dominic Perez ruled the double points final 20th lap to pile up 13 points for the criterium gold medal of the event presented by Smart and MVP Sports Foundation.

Navyman Steve Hora (10) placed second followed by Ronnel Hualda (10).

Mathilda Krog, 19, won the women’s criterium, and with Velasco made it 1-2 for Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Avegail Rombaon of Devel was third with six points in the event supported by Go for Gold, Chooks-to-Go, GAC Motor, Gatorade, Versa, 7-Eleven, Le Tour de Filipinas, 7-Eleven, UBE Express Inc., Powerade, Wilkins, Coca-Cola, Shimano, Bike-X and MadCrank.

