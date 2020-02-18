Mark Galedo set for injury comeback in Ronda Pilipinas

MARK Galedo return to action, eyeing the title in the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race unfolding on Feb. 23 in Sorsogon and ending on March 4 in Vigan.

The 34-year-old Galedo, Ronda champion in 2012, time trial gold medalist in the 2013 SEA Games and Le Tour de Filipinas winner in 2014, is on a comeback trail after battling various injuries the past few years. He rides this Ronda with a 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike team also featuring Rustom Lim and Marcelo Felipe.

“We will do our best to try to win it,” said Galedo.

“I’m feeling good and confident now especially with the team that I have,” said Galedo, whose other teammates are Mervic Corpuz, Aidan James Mendoza, Nichol Pareja, Jhonrey Buccat and Tomas Mojares.

Also seeing action is Reimon Lapaza, who came out of nowhere to snatch the 2013 title from Galedo’s grasp.

Lapaza races for Celeste Cycles PH-Devel Project Pro Team.

Also seeing action in the 10-stage race presented by LBC and sponsored by the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation and offering P1 million to the overall individual champion are Standard Insurance (Navy), Go for Gold, Scratch It, Bicycology (Army), Bike Xtreme, Tarlac/Central Luzon, Ilocos Sur, South Luzon/Batangas and Nueva Ecija.