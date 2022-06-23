Mark Galedo rules time trial in national road cycling championships

MARK Galedo clocked 52 minutes and 43.10 seconds to win the men’s individual time trial over 30 kilometers from Nasugbu to the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay on Wednesday in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road.

The 37-year-old Galedo beat Ronald Oranza by 31 seconds, while Jhon Mark Camingao was third, 2:22 behind.

“I prepared hard because these are the national championships,” Galedo, riding for 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines said.

Jermyn Prado added the ITT gold to her win in the criterium, 39 minutes and 14.20 seconds in the 20-km race.

Marianne Grace Dacumos was second, 2:30 behind, while Avegail Rombaon was nine seconds further back.

Nichol Pareja topped the Men’s Under-23, also raced over 30 km, in 55:49.20, followed by Macryan Lago (14 seconds behind) and Arvin Duanne Digap (close to six minutes behind).

Phoebe Salazar clocked 41:56.10 to win the Women’s Under 23, followed by Kate Yasmin Velasco (42.34 behind) and Mary Joy Zamora (1:53.80).

Top finishers in the juniors were Lance Andrew Lumanlan (34.26), Zack Reyes (1:09 behind) and RR King Roque of Go For Gold (1:28) while taking the podium spots in the youth category were Samstill Mamites (15:24.40), Justhene Navaluna (15.73) and Mark Kairos Amban (26.20).

Raven Joy Valdez (18:53.80), Althea Mae Campana (2:30 behind) and Angelica Altamirano (13:54) were 1-2-3 in Junior and Kym Syrell Bonilla (13:33.00), Rosalie de la Cruz (1:34.80) and Ems Krog (1:36.40) occupied the podium in Women’s Youth.

