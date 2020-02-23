Mark Bordeos tops Ronda Pilipinas opening stage in Sorsogon

MARK Julius Bordeos came out of nowhere to rule the opening stage of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race on Sunday in Sorgogon.

A Bicycology-Army rider, Bordeos stuck with the big guns early then edged Jerry Aquino Jr. of Scratch It, Rustom Lim of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines and George Oconer of Standard Insurance-Navy in a mad dash to the finish.

The four riders clocked three hours, six minutes and seven seconds in the 129.5-kilometer opening stage.

“I just stayed behind them and pulled away in the last 500 meters, I knew I can do it because I’m in top shape,” said Bordeos, from Laoac, Pangasinan.

Mark Galedo of 7Eleven, the 2012 champion who is back after a four-year absence, struck early by towing a big group of breakaway riders but slowed in the end and settled for fifth in 3:06:10.

“It would have been nice race if they had given their share but I was disheartened that no one did so I just decided to just slow down a bit,” said the 34-year-old Galedo.

Jan Paul Morales of Standard, seeking to become the first three-time winner of the race, checked in alongside Aiden James Mendoza, Marcelo Felipe and Mervin Corpuz and Celeste Cycling Team’s Alvin Benosa at 3:06:19.

Daniel Ven Carino and Jonel Carcueva clocked 3:07:01.

Standard’s Ronald Oranza, the last Filipino winner of the meet, was with 7Eleven’s Nichol Pareja at 16th in 3:07:28 while Reimon Lapaza of Celeste, the 2014 titlist who is also making a comeback, cracked the Top 20 by clocking 3:07:32.

In the team race, Standard seized command by amassing a total time of 12:24:55, 7Eleven was second in in 12:27:26 and Celeste Cycles was third in 12:27:35.

The race supported by the Manny V. Pangilinan Foundation resumes with the 150.6-km Sorsogon-Legazpi Stage.