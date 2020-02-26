Mark Julius Bordeos back in red as Ronald Lomotos tops Ronda Stage 4

MARK Julius Bordeos regained the individual lead even as Ronald Lomotos won Stage Four honors on Wednesday in the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race.

Lomotos, 25, led a 1-2-3 finish for Standard Insurance-Navy, with Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino joining him on the podium and clocking identical times of four hours, 56 minutes and 28 seconds in the 206-kilometer stage from Daet in Camarines Norte to Lucena City.

Bordeos, riding for Bicycology-Army, came in an 18-man second group that clocked 4:57:31 to bump off Jerry Aquino, Jr. of Scratch it from the lead and regain the red jersey he wore for two stages.

The 24-year-old Bordeos has total time of 14:41:17, just six seconds ahead of George Oconer of Standard and Rustom Lim of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines (14:41:23).

Aquino, who snatched the lead following a dramatic Stage Three triumph in Naga the day before, slipped to fifth with 14:42:07 behind No. 4 Marcelo Felipe of 7Eleven with 14:41:39.

“Nice to have the jersey back,” said Bordeos.

For Lomotos, it was a redemption of sort after being disqualified two years ago for drafting.

“After it, it was all downhill for me. I hope this win helps me to get back the confidence I lost,” said Lomotos, a native of Zambales whose best finish here was sixth overall three editions ago.

Lomotos received an extra P20,000 prize for his effort from host Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala.

Standard also knocked erstwhile leader 7Eleven out of the top spot in the team standings in the race presented by LBC and supported by the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation.

The Navymen have an aggregate clocking of 51:00:54, almost three minutes ahead of the 7Eleven riders with 51:03:43. Bordeos’ Bicycology squad was at No. 3 with 51:04:12.

“It’s our time to shine,” said Carino, the Le Tour champion who seized the King of the Mountain lead from Celeste Cycles’ Roel Quitoy.

It was a big letdown for 7Eleven as it did not only lose the team lead, it was left with only two riders in the top 10 instead of five in the last two stages as Aidan James Mendoza, Mark Galedo and Mervin Corpuz slipped to 20th and below.

Taking their places were Go for Gold’s Daniel Ven Carino, Jonel Carcueva and Ismael Grospe, Jr., who leapfrogged to sixth to eight in 14:42:21, 14:42:21 and 14:42:41, respectively.

Stage Five of the race is a 128.5-km ride from Lucena to Antipolo.