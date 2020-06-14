To promote cycling culture, solon says bike-commuters should be given incentives

LOOKING to boost the country’s bid to build a cycling culture, a lawmaker is pushing for incentives for Filipinos who bike-commute to work.

Rep. Ronnie Ong of Ang Probinsyano party list said the Philippines can follow the lead of other countries that grant bike commuters tax relief and other benefits.

Riders in some European countries, for example, can gain allowances for using their own bicycles to work, while some get tax relief.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

For Filipino bike-commuters, Ong said the incentives could come in the form of food vouchers.

“Providing incentives for people who bike-to-work is small price to pay for its immeasurable benefits. This would translate to billions of economic opportunities and billions of savings on capital expenditures,” said Ong in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“More importantly, we are investing for the future of the next generation and the future of our planet. Maybe, the corona virus was nature’s way of reminding us that we have to protect our environment,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Over a dozen workers received bicycles from Ong’s LibrengBisikleta program.

“The #LibrengBisikleta is still ongoing and their team is set to turn over more dozens of bikes to needy workers,” Ong said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.