Kate Velasco bags second gold in national road cycling trials

KATE Yasmin Velasco bagged her second gold medal in the Philcycling national road trials at the Clark Freeport Zone.

Winner of the Time Trial on Saturday, Velasco make it a double with victory in the road race on Sunday.

Velasco finished the 80.70-kilometer out and back race at Clark Parade Grounds in three hours, 15 minutes and 17.62 seconds.

Avegail Rombaon oursprinted Mathilda Krogg in the final 50 meters to snatch silver, crossing the line 1.76 seconds behind Velasco. Krogg clocked 2:15:19.75.

“I never expected to win. It was Marianne [Dacumos], our senior, who’s in our game plan, but I got the opportunity, so we didn’t let that slip away,” said Velasco of nearby Floridablanca.

Ronald Oranza ruled the men’s road race, the rider from Villasis, Pangasinan, finishing the 147.6-km race in 3:18:25.80.

“I am praying this trials will mark the return of cycling events all over the country,” said Oranza.

George Oconer bagged silver with a time of 3:18:32.15 and Ronald Lomotos placed third in 3:18:35.23 in the event backed by Standard Insurance, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Bases Conversion Development Authority, Clark Development Corp., Go for Gold, Chooks-to-Go, GAC Motor, Gatorade, Versa, 7-Eleven, Le Tour de Filipinas, 7-Eleven, UBE Express Inc., Powerade, Wilkins, Coca-Cola, Shimano, Bike-X and MadCrank.

