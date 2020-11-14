Bike rides around Clark good for Jolas' health, and sanity, during PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The lone biker inside the PBA bubble will surely be missed.

As NLEX makes an early exit in the Philippine Cup, so did deputy coach Jojo Lastimosa, who, during his stay in the league bubble, became a familiar fixture at Clark Mimosa riding around in his colorful neon-white bike.

Lastimosa was the only one among 300 players, coaches, and team personnel who brought along a bike to keep in shape - and sane - while in the bubble.

“Malaking bagay dito yung biking kasi it gives you a sense of sanity,” said one of the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players as he was putting the bike along with his personal belongings in one corner of the Quest Hotel, just hours before the Road Warriors checked out of the bubble early Friday.

“At least (may) normalcy doon sa buhay na outside of the bubble.”

Due to typhoon Ulysses, the 56-year-old Lastimosa failed to bike around for one last time before the Road Warriors headed home for Manila.

“Umuulan kasi,” he said. “And the past few days, sunud-sunod din ang games, kaya wala na ring time na mag-bike.”

The 10-time league champion said he’s been biking for more than 15 years now, and during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic days, he would usually hit the mountainside roads of San Mateo twice a week.

From time to time, he would also bring along his bike when he goes home to his native province Cagayan De Oro.

“Naka-bike na rin ako sa Bataan before, sa Corregidor,” he said when asked of the different places he had travelled to before in his bike.

Lastimosa doesn’t belong to any bike clubs, but usually pedals around with longtime friend, singer and celebrity Gary Valenciano.

“I ride with friends, si Gary (Valenciano). May e-bike kasi kaming dalawa,” he said. “I usually bike with him or ako lang.”

Lastimosa usually bikes an hour on regular days and it has become his every day activity to keep in shape.

“Ang hirap tumakbo e, masakit sa tuhod mabubugbog ka,” he said. “At least yung bike may sort of freedom ka kahit papaano.”