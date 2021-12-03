Go for Gold riders wrest team lead in Tour of Thailand

GO for Gold Continental team took the overall team lead in the 2021 Tour of Thailand after a scintillating campaign in the third stage on Friday.

Leaning on the heroics of Aidan James Mendoza, Ismael Grospe and Jericho Jay Lucero, the Pinoy riders surprised the field by finishing in the top 16 with a combined clocking of 10 hours, 13 mins and 24 seconds.

Pinoy cyclists riding high

That put Go for Gold 16 seconds ahead of top international teams like Terrengganu, LX Cycling, Sapura and 7-11 Roadbike Philippines.

Mendoza, the Pangasinense youngster who impressed in the first two stages, again spearheaded the country’s campaign as he finished 6th in the stage to inch closer to the yellow jersey holder and hometown bet Sarawat Sirironnachai (11:47:23), just 16 seconds off the pace.

“Pabor sa atin 'yung ruta kasi parang Pilipinas lang, plus we took advantage of the tension among the leaders. Nagkataon hindi nila talaga tayo iniexpect na pupukpok. Nagkataon hindi nila na size up yung strength ng team, kaya sinamantala namin,” said Go for Gold coach Ednalyn Hualda.

Backed by Go for Gold and Scratch-It scratch cards and eSabong.com, the Filipino riders hope to continue with the pursuit in the final stages of the annual tournament.

Meanwhile, 7-11 rider Felipe Marcelo finished 5th and is now 11th overall, just 19 seconds behind Sirironnachai heading to the 143.7-kilometer Trang to Trang fourth stage.

