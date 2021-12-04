Go for Gold Continental team keeps team lead after Tour of Thailand Stage 4

THE Go for Gold Continental team kept its hold on the leadership of the team championships after the fourth stage of the 2021 Tour of Thailand.

But title favorite Terengganu of Malaysia is inching closer.

Jambaljamts Saibayar led the charge for the Malaysians by finishing second in the stage dominated by German rider and stage 1 winner Lucas Carstensen.

Young gun leads Go for Gold Continental team

But Filipino young gun Aidan James Mendoza continues to keep in step with the leaders as he took part in a fierce bunch finish to join Carstensen and Saibayar in the first group of finishers with a clocking of 3 hours 18 minutes and 51 seconds. Another Go for Gold rider Dominic Perez finished in the top 10.

While there was a big reshuffling in the overall individual standings, Mendoza kept his hold of sixth place as he is still 19 seconds off the pace of yellow jersey donner Sarawut Sirironnachai of Thailand.

“Talagang gumalaw na yung mga high profile teams, pero nakita niyo naman hindi nagpatinag yung mga boys natin. Tandaan niyo developmental team yung sa atin puro bata, pero sumasabay tayo sa mga established international teams,” said Ednalyn Hualda, Go for Gold coach.

To keep a firmer hold of the team title, Go for Gold must work harder in penultimate Tang to Satu stage 5 Sunday as teams will be go full throttle on Monday for the Satun to Hat Yai concluding stage 6.

Go for Gold hopes to uplift the level of Philippien cycling by sending their riders to different high level competitions abroad with support from Scratch-It and Go for Gold scratch cards and eSabong.com.

