    Sun, Apr 12
    Cycling

    Geraint Thomas ‘praying’ Tour de France will still be held this year: ‘I’m in my prime’

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    GERAINT Thomas is still hoping the Tour de France can go ahead at some point in 2020 and believes he is in good shape to go for a second yellow jersey.

    The Tour, set to take place between June 27 and July 19, has yet to be postponed or canceled but with sporting events all over the world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic its chances of surviving as scheduled appear remote.

    Thomas, the 2018 champion, also announced a charity ride - in his garage - in support of Britain's National Health Service.

    “I think I’m in my prime at the moment,” the Welshman told BBC Radio Five Live. “Obviously there are bigger things that need to be sorted out first but as soon as it’s safe and ready to go ahead we’d love it to happen. I’m praying and hoping it goes ahead at some point."

    Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal won the 2019 edition.

      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
