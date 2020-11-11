Cyclist gets 9-month ban for crash that left rival in a coma

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    AIGLE, Switzerland — Cyclist Dylan Groenewegen was banned from racing for nine months on Wednesday for causing a sprint-finish crash that left a rival in a coma and with severe facial injuries.

    The International Cycling Union said its disciplinary panel ruled Groenewegen cannot compete again until May 7. He will miss the spring season of one-day classic races plus week-long races including Paris-Nice, where he has won stages in previous seasons.

    “The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career,” the Dutch rider said in a statement published by his Jumbo-Visma team.

    Groenewegen, who has four Tour de France stage wins in his career, veered right in a sprint to the finish line on Aug. 5, forcing Fabio Jakobsen to crash into roadside barriers.

    Jakobsen was awarded the stage win after Groenewegen was disqualified. He was treated in a medically induced coma and left needing reconstructive surgery on his face and jaw.

    The UCI said Groenewegen “acknowledged that he deviated from his line and committed a violation” of race rules.

    “I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter,” Groenewegen said. “I follow the news of Fabio’s recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
