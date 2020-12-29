Tolentino gets fresh term as PhilCycling chief, vows to hold 2021 nat’l championships

ABRAHAM ‘Bambol’ Tolentino was re-elected president of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling) on Tuesday and immediately vowed to stage the national championships for road, mountain bike and BMX in 2021—with or without a vaccine against Covid-19.

Also retaining their posts were Alberto Lina as chairman and Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez as vice president, while the new members of the federation board are Alejandro Vidallo (treasurer) and Engr. Greg Monreal (auditor).

Reelected as members of the board were Jun Lomibao, Juancho Ramores, Paquito Rivas, Moe Chulani, Carlos Gredonia, Atty. Marcus Andaya and Jojo Villa.

The Philippines’ first female national road commissaire, Sunshine Joy Mendoza, was elected as a new member of the board along with Erwin Bollozos. Atty. Billy Sumagui was reappointed secretary general.

Philippine Olympic Committee membership chairman Bones Floro witnessed the elections and also headed the elections committee for the association’s elections conducted under stiff health protocols at the East Ocean Palace restaurant in Pasay City. Everyone underwent antigen swab tests.

“I am looking at Clark or Subic for the national championships for road and Tagaytay City for BMX and mountain bike,” said Tolentino, adding that even without a vaccine, the races could go on inside a bubble environment.

“If the PBA [Philippine Basketball Association] did it in Clark, we could do the same in the same venue, in Subic and Tagaytay,” said Tolentino, who was also re-elected to fresh four-year term as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Tolentino also foresees a merger between the country’s top two road race organizers—Air21/Ube Media Inc. (Le Tour de Filipinas) and LBC (Ronda Pilipinas)—in the conduct of road races next year.

Also among Tolentino’s priorities in 2021 are the Tokyo Olympics, 31st Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games where BMX will be staged.