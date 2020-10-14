LOOK: Andrew Kim Remolino gets new bike after unfortunate fire

ANDREW Kim Remolino can now go back on the saddle.

Several months after his priceless possessions, including the roadbike he used to win the Southeast Asian Games gold medal last year, were destroyed when his house got burned down, the triathlete received a new Storck F.03 Platinum with Dura-Ace Di2 and KRU Carbon Wheels.

Storck Philippines posted the development on its Facebook page, where they were also able to get aid from some of their partners.

Remolino was using a Storck Visioner bicycle during the SEA Games in which he ruled the men’s event in Subic. Last July, however, Remolino’s roadbike got burned in Talisay City that destroyed 15 families.

Shortly after the unfortunate incident, Swimbikerun.ph began the call for help, making the appeal to “make this burned SEA Games medal shine again.”

