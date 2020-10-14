Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cycling

    LOOK: Andrew Kim Remolino gets new bike after unfortunate fire

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    PHOTO: Storck Philippines on Facebook

    ANDREW Kim Remolino can now go back on the saddle.

    Several months after his priceless possessions, including the roadbike he used to win the Southeast Asian Games gold medal last year, were destroyed when his house got burned down, the triathlete received a new Storck F.03 Platinum with Dura-Ace Di2 and KRU Carbon Wheels.

    Storck Philippines posted the development on its Facebook page, where they were also able to get aid from some of their partners.

    Remolino was using a Storck Visioner bicycle during the SEA Games in which he ruled the men’s event in Subic. Last July, however, Remolino’s roadbike got burned in Talisay City that destroyed 15 families.

    Shortly after the unfortunate incident, Swimbikerun.ph began the call for help, making the appeal to “make this burned SEA Games medal shine again.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
