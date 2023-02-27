Xavier Stallions are kings of PRADA chess tournament

XAVIER School topped the juniors division of the Private Schools Athletic Development Championship (PRADA) chess team tournament over the weekend at La Salle Greenhills.

Xavier rules PRADA chess

National Master Ivan Travis anchored the Golden Stallions’ campaign together with Jericho Cu, Ryan Taguba, Tristan Wong, Josh See, and Lance Wentworth Chong.

International arbiter Rolando Yutuc is coach of the team.

Xavier finished with three wins and a draw to rule the five-team meet.

San Beda-Alabang finished second followed by La Salle Greenhills, International School Manila, and Ateneo.

Meanwhile, Xavier could only muster a runner up finish in the midgest division behind champion Ateneo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nathan Valdez, Jian Siy, Xander Lim, Matthew Chang, Philip Gregory Pe, and Karl Fajardo each had two victories, but failed to hurdle the undefeated Blue Eagles in their final match.

International School Manila placed third and La Salle Greenhills at fourth.