WGM Frayna, chess family come to aid of GM Jayson Gonzales

THE country’s chess community is rallying behind Grandmaster and national women’s team head coach Jayson Gonzales who suffered a heart attack on Saturday night.

Women’s Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna is leading a fund raising campaign to cover the expenses to be incurred as country’s ninth grandmaster.needs more procedures.

An initial angioplasty had been performed on the 53-year-old player turned coach and current chief executive officer of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

“Coach Jayson is always a giver, now is the time for us to give back,”wrote Frayna in his Facebook page.

“I am appeaing to all of the people whom he had touched lives. Please let us help our friend, mentor, and coach.”

Frayna, 25, and considered as the country’s top woman chess player, was a protegee of Gonzales at Far Eastern University, where he’s been coach for a long time now by its multi-titled men and women’s teams.

Gonzales was a member of the Philippine chess team that competed in the 2004 and 2008 Chess Olympiads.

He and the Philippine delegation just came back from India two weeks ago after competing in the 2022 Chess Olympiad, where the men’s team finished at no. 32 and women’s team at no. 39.

Frayna assured all financial donations will be directed to Gonzales’ medical bills and can be send through her G-cash or bank accounts as follows: 0923-5332970 (Janelle F), BPI account (1589-2179-49 Janelle Mae Frayna), BDO account (012450023905 Janelle Mae Frayna), and PayPal: jmfrayna@gmail.com.

