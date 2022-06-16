UST, NU claim UAAP chess crowns

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas and National University reigned supreme in the UAAP chess competitions Wednesday at FEU Engineering Building Auditorium.

The Tiger Woodpushers clinched their eighth championship with 28 points, winning in the last round over La Salle , 2.5-1.5 to reclaim the men's crown for the first time after a decade of wait.

"Ako kasi I can say na talagang high caliber yung mga players natin," said coach Ronald Dableo. "Malaking factor na yung mga players natin mga beterano na talaga yan mula high school, nag-MVP at nag-gold medalist. Tuluy-tuloy yun syempre."

University of the Philippines ended in second with 26 points after a 3.5-0.5 win over Adamson University, while FEU clobbered Ateneo, also with 3.5-0.5, to complete the podium with 25 points.

FEU senior Jeth Romy Morado edged out UP rookie Jan Daryl Batula in the tiebreaker armageddon match to bag the Most Valuable Player award and the Board 1 gold. Batula, though, received the Rookie of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs bagged their first women's title even before the final day's matches.

NU's loss to La Salle, 1.5-2.5, on the final day hardly made a change to its finish as it came away with 26.5 points from its seven wins, one draw, and one loss after both eliminations and the Final Four round.

La Salle University ended in second with 21 points, while Adamson broke the deadlock with Ateneo with the 2-2 draw for the third-place finish with 15.5 points and nine match points. Ateneo got fourth also with 15.5 points but just six match points.

NU rookie WFM Allanney Doroy went undefeated in all her six matches to bag the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards to go with her Board 2 gold.

"Syempre, sobrang saya po and overwhelming kasi two years din po kaming napahinga," said Doroy as the Lady Bulldogs were the same team that won the high school girls title in Season 82. "Uhaw na uhaw po kami sa championship trophy din po talaga."

