PH chess in state of mourning over death of international arbiter Policarpio

PHILIPPINE chess just lost a valuable piece.

International arbiter Gene Policarpio passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest while on the way to the hospital in Alaminos, Pangasinan.

He was 77.

Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales said he received the sad news from Policarpio’s son Louie.

Immediately, prayers from the local chess community poured in for Policarpio, who was a chess arbiter for more than 40 years.

Gonzales referred to him as a ‘legend.’

“He helped establish and direct the shape and form of Philippine chess,” said the Filipino GM in a text message. “May our good Lord take care of you.”

Even at his advanced age, Policarpio was still active in various chess activities, holding his last arbitration seminar last year at the Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence.

Policarpio served as chief arbiter for all big international events organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, the last of which was the 2nd Senator Manny Pacquiao Asian Continental Individual Chess Championships in 2018.

His death came just a week after Women’s International Master and Filipina-Australian Arianne Caoili died following a car accident in Armenia at the age of 33.