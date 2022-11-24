Chess federation denies 9-year-old traveled alone to Bangkok tournament

THE National Chess Federation of the Philippines denied reports linked to nine-year-old Bince Rafael Operiano after he won in the 6th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship in Bangkok.

NCFP chief executive officer Jayson Gonzales said the Philippine delegation that included Operiano was taken care off during the competition, denying reports that included claims the wunderkid flew to the Bangkok alone for the tournament.

Gonzales also added the delegation which totalled 42 persons also had an accompanying adult, an NCFP official, with them, in the trip to Thailand.

“It never happened na nag-iisa ‘yung bata. Doon sa papeles sa DSWD, hindi siya makakasakay ng eroplano hangga’t walang adult. Batas natin ‘yun. It’s impossible,” said Gonzales.

There were also reports that Operiano slept at the airport days before the tournament, but for the NCFP’s part, Gonzales said Operiano, or any member of the delegation for that matter, never slept at the airport before leaving for Bangkok while under their care.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In an interview with PEP.ph, 36-year-old Benrose “Ben” Operiano said the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) paid for his son Bince’s plane ticket, but claimed that Bince had flown ahead as Ben was still waiting for funds to pay for his own flight.

Watch Now

“Nakipagsapalaran kami sa Manila. Natulog kami ng tatlong gabi sa airport — dalawang gabi si Bince, tatlong gabi naman ako,” Benrose told PEP.ph’s Bernie Franco. “Natulog si Bince ng dalawang gabi sa airport kasi nakipagsapalaran kami.”

The elder Operiano said that he flew to join his son in Bangkok after securing a roundtrip ticket worth P23,000.

The NCFP clarified that, as per standard procedure, the PSC paid for the athlete's plane ticket, and that the delegation arrived in the wee hours of November 5, just in time for the competition.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chess federation denies reports about Bince Operiano

“Hindi totoo kasi may schedule ‘yan," said Gonzales on Thursday, addressing the reports. "‘Yung bata, dumating siya November 5. Ang laro, November 5, 9 in the morning. Na-delay kasi ang flight nila. Dumating sila sa airport mismo ng madaling araw pero nakapaglaro pa rin siya."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Papaano natulog ‘yung bata sa airport ng tatlong araw eh dumating siya ng ganung oras tapos may laro na agad?” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said the delegation was supported by the PSC, following requests from the NCFP even though the athletes were not part of the national pool. Gonzales said the team was formed following an elimination tournament.

“Nagbakasakali kami sa PSC kasi ang kine-cater ng PSC is ‘yung national pool… Hindi sila automatic na entitled kasi hindi sila national members ng Philippine team sa chess. Nag-recommend kami bilang NSA,” said Gonzales.

“Nagbayad ng hotel nila ang NCFP through PSC. Ang funding galing sa PSC. Merong registration, may entry fee, may hotel accommodation with food and refreshment plus air fare, ‘yun ay binigay ng PSC. Medyo delayed lang but it was approved,” said Gonzales.

“Hindi sila pinabayaan dahil paano sila makakasali kung walang entry fee at accommodation,” he added.

The PSC issued its own statement, saying that it will coordinate with Operiano’s parents and NCFP to discuss the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The overwhelming victory of Bince Rafael Operiano in the 6th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand is remarkable.”

“We recognize Bince’s potential and are grateful for all his sacrifices to achieve what he has.”

“It has, however, come to our attention that Bince encountered logistical problems during his participation in the said event.”

“Given this, we are inviting Bince and his parents to the PSC to discuss how we can assist in nurturing his talent and help him achieve more. The PSC is here to assist our athletes within the bounds of existing policies and guidelines.”

“We are also coordinating with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines to discuss what assistances have been given by the NCFP to Bince so far, and how their NSA and the PSC can partner to further develop this gifted athlete.”

The Philippine team that competed in the Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships won 32 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Elle Castronuevo of Imus, Cavite copped the most gold medals in the Philippine delegation with three after ruling the rapid, blitz, and standard in the Under-8 girls competition.