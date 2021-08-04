Neymark Digno steers Lyceum to first-ever NCAA seniors chess title

LYCEUM reigned supreme in the NCAA Season 96 seniors' online chess tournament.

NCAA Season 96 chess recap

Neymark Digno got the better of Arellano's Carl Jaediranne Ancheta in a thrilling finals last week to cop the gold medal in this special staging of the competitions.

It was a superb performance from Digno, who was the last player to earn a semifinals spot.

He took down Perpetual's Carl Zirex Sato in the semis to earn his place in the finale.

Meanwhile, silver medalist Ancheta edged St. Benilde's Adrian Othniel Yulo in the other final four pairing.

The feat was Lyceum's first-ever title in the seniors' chess competitions.

Sato completed the podium to secure the bronze for the Altas as 29 participants joined the extraordinary online chess competitions.

