Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Aug 4
    Chess

    Neymark Digno steers Lyceum to first-ever NCAA seniors chess title

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    LYCEUM reigned supreme in the NCAA Season 96 seniors' online chess tournament.

    NCAA Season 96 chess recap

    Neymark Digno got the better of Arellano's Carl Jaediranne Ancheta in a thrilling finals last week to cop the gold medal in this special staging of the competitions.

    It was a superb performance from Digno, who was the last player to earn a semifinals spot.

    He took down Perpetual's Carl Zirex Sato in the semis to earn his place in the finale.

    Meanwhile, silver medalist Ancheta edged St. Benilde's Adrian Othniel Yulo in the other final four pairing.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The feat was Lyceum's first-ever title in the seniors' chess competitions.

      Sato completed the podium to secure the bronze for the Altas as 29 participants joined the extraordinary online chess competitions.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again