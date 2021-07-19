Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Chess

    Letran's Christian Daluz tops NCAA juniors online chess

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    CHRISTIAN Mark Daluz of hosts Letran was unmatched, going on an undefeated run to rule the NCAA Season 96 juniors online chess tournament on Saturday.

    The 19-year-old woodpusher beat Lyceum's Leonel Escote in the finals to cap off his high school career with the Squires.

    Daluz swept his five matches, which included wins over last season's MVP Gal Brien Palasigue of San Beda in the elimination round before topping Jerome Angelo Aragones of Perpetual Help in the Round of 16 and National Master Jasper Faeldonia of Arellano in the quarterfinals.

    In the semis, Daluz edged Lyceum's Paul Matthew Llanillo.

    Jose Rizal University's Melson Gallo topped Llanillo to claim the bronze.

    Daluz had represented the country in the 20th Asean+ Age Group Chess Championship in Myanmar in 2019, bagging six medals.

