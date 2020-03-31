Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 31
    Chess

    Filipina-Aussie chesser Arianne Caoili dies in Armenia car crash

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    FILIPINA Women’s International Master (WIM) Arianne Caoili died on Monday from injuries sustained in a car crash in Yerevan, Armenia.

    She was 33.

    Caoili, born in Bagac and of Australian descent, represented the country in the 1998 and 2000 Women’s Chess Olympiad, and then carried the Australia colors in the 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2012 editions of the meet.

    Caoili is married to Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, who took to Twitter to express his grief on the loss of his young wife.

    “I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne’s death. She was intelligent, hardworking, and joyous person that lived a beautiful life,” he said his account LevAronian.

    “I love you honeybun, sleep tight.”

    The Fil-Aussie chess player has been based in Armenia since 2013.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again