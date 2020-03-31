Filipina-Aussie chesser Arianne Caoili dies in Armenia car crash

FILIPINA Women’s International Master (WIM) Arianne Caoili died on Monday from injuries sustained in a car crash in Yerevan, Armenia.

She was 33.

Caoili, born in Bagac and of Australian descent, represented the country in the 1998 and 2000 Women’s Chess Olympiad, and then carried the Australia colors in the 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2012 editions of the meet.

Caoili is married to Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, who took to Twitter to express his grief on the loss of his young wife.

“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne’s death. She was intelligent, hardworking, and joyous person that lived a beautiful life,” he said his account LevAronian.

“I love you honeybun, sleep tight.”

The Fil-Aussie chess player has been based in Armenia since 2013.