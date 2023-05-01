Ding Liren becomes first Chinese world champion in chess

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    DING Liren beat Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the first Chinese world chess champion on Sunday.

    The 30-year-old Chinese grandmaster won in the tiebreak through a rapid time format after their classical match ended in a 7-7 deadlock at the St. Regis Hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    “I feel that this was the match that reflects the deepest part of my soul,” said Ding as quoted by Chess.com.

      A new world champion was crowned after five-time winner Magnus Carlsen declined to defend his 2021 title.

      Ding also bagged the EUR 1.1 million top prize while Nepomniachtchi settled for EUR 900,000 after blowing a second chance to win the world title.

