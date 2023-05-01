Ding Liren becomes first Chinese world champion in chess

DING Liren beat Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the first Chinese world chess champion on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Chinese grandmaster won in the tiebreak through a rapid time format after their classical match ended in a 7-7 deadlock at the St. Regis Hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“I feel that this was the match that reflects the deepest part of my soul,” said Ding as quoted by Chess.com.

A new world champion was crowned after five-time winner Magnus Carlsen declined to defend his 2021 title.

Ding also bagged the EUR 1.1 million top prize while Nepomniachtchi settled for EUR 900,000 after blowing a second chance to win the world title.