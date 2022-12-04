Back with a bang: UAAP cheerdance brings back drums, full-size teams

LOUD thumps, passionate cheers, and colorful bleachers.

The UAAP Cheerdance Competition is making a comeback like it never left this December 10, Saturday.

This UAAP Season 85, the CDC will return to its pre-pandemic format of a maximum of 25 dancers and five to six minutes per routine after the competition was downsized last season to conform to pandemic protocols.

"We just go back to the old rules. Last season talagang we cut down to 15 and 3 minutes [per] performance. This time mas maraming time ang performers to showcase their skills and routines," special events committe head Gigi Kamus said during the media presser on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Moreover, drums will now be allowed in the arena, while the audience will be back to its full seating capacity.

"We will have a full house this time. Meron na ring drums, two bass, two snares. We are trying to experiment that they will have a rotation in drumming their drums upon the request of MOA na hindi kailangan sabay-sabay," she added.

Apart from men's basketball and women's volleyball finals games, it's the CDC that's one of the most attended events of the collegiate season.

For the record, last season 84, when the Far Eastern University ended its 13-year title drought, CDC had 12,000 attendees. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, 19,000 people came to watch.

Order of performance with theme teasers

1 - Adamson Pep Squad (Reinvention)

2 - UE Pep Squad (P-Pop)

3 - UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe (Monster)

4 - DLSU Animo Squad (Janet Jackson)

5 - Ateneo Blue Eagles (Ateneo Forever)

6 - FEU Cheering Squad (Francis Magalona)

7 - NU Pep Squad (Cheer-robics)

8 - UP Pep Squad ('Big question mark')

Like before, organizers tapped separate judges for each element such as cheer judges, dance judges, choreography judges, jumps judges, penalty and technicality judges.

Where to watch:

Apart from on-site, it will also be made more accessible with C-Play app, and at OneSports free-to-play local TV.