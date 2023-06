ONE for the trophy, two for the throne?

Seven-time winner National University Pep Squad will put on their blue suede shoes in the quest for an eighth UAAP Cheerdance Competition crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Roughly half a year before taking on the blue mats, the reigning winners gave fans an early preview of what to expect in their Season 86 routine.

WATCH:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Season 86, are you ready to ROCK ‘N’ ROLL?