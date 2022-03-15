‘Wonder Boy’ quick to repay trust of Probellum with latest KO win

CARL Jammes Martin proved he’s worthy of the trust given him by Probellum following his 11th-round knockout of Ronnie Baldonado to keep his unbeaten record and on track of challenging for a world championship belt.

Carl Jammes Martin vs Ronnie Baldonado

The 22-year-old Martin, dubbed ‘Wonder Boy,’ went down in the second round of the fight held at the Elorde Sports Complex over the weekend, but regained his bearings just in time to score the stoppage and raised his record to 19-0, with 16 KOs.

The victory came just a day after Martin, a native of Lagawe, Ifugao, was signed by new promotional outfit Probellum, where he joined fellow Filipinos Donnie Nietes and reigning WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

Martin also retained his Philippine super-bantamweight crown and claimed the vacant WBA Asia super-bantamweight crown.

“For the last two or three years, my team and I have been carefully studying all possible options and situations that will lay the groundwork for my international boxing success,” said Martin in a statement.

“Our patience has paid off and joining Probellum has been worth the wait,” added the young Filipino fighter. “I have never been so excited to showcase to the world our local culture and my skills as a boxer, and represent my country in the same way that Senator Manny Pacquiao did, the Philippines’ greatest pride.”

The feeling is mutual of course, as Probellum president Richard Schaefer described Martin as someone who carries ‘some serious power in both hands.’

“Everyone in sports knows about the rich heritage that boxing has in the Philippines,” said Schaefer. “The country has produced some remarkable fighters over the years and the people support its boxers with incredible devotion, so we are thrilled to add Carl Jammes Martin to our other Filipino fighters.”

Baldonado suffered a second straight loss despite being trained by former two-time world champion Luisito Espinosa.

His record now stands at 15-3-1 with 9 KOs.

